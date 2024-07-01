Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

England’s Jude Bellingham may be hit with a Euro 2024 suspension.

England could face a major blow at Euro 2024, following their dramatic 2-1 win over Slovakia - star man Jude Bellingham may face a suspension after UEFA opened an investigation into him performing a ‘lewd gesture’ on the pitch.

The gesture saw Bellingham move his hand from his face towards his groin repeatedly, while looking over at the side-lines. It is unclear if he made the gesture towards a specific person or towards a group of people. Nevertheless, some audiences believe it was an attempt to draw the ire of the Slovakian bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portuguese outlet A Bola has suggested that this could hold major ramifications for the 21-year-old and his national team. He could be slapped with a suspension for his actions, but it is unlikely to last for more than a single game.

Additionally, Bellingham could also be hit with a fine from UEFA if he is deemed guilty. Cristiano Ronaldo performed a similar gesture whilst celebrating a goal for Juventus back in 2019 - he was fined, but did not receive a suspension of any kind.

Should Bellingham be suspended for the quarter-final game against Switzerland on Saturday, July 6, it would be a massive blow for the Three Lions. Without Bellingham in their team, England would likely be out of Euro 2024 right now, after he saved them at the death against Slovakia with a spectacular overhead kick.

Bellingham described the gesture on social media, saying that it was: “An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad