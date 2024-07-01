Jurgen Klopp: Former Liverpool manager spotted in popular holiday hotspot Santa Ponsa in Mallorca, Spain, greeting fans
Klopp joined hundreds of tennis fans yesterday (Sunday 30 June) at the ATP Mallorca Championships tennis tournament. He was spotted wearing a German national team replica shirt ahead of the team’s clash in the European Championships later that evening.
He owns a home nearby where he intends to spend a considerable amount of time as he enjoys his break from football management. Klopp arrived at the venue before lunch-time, according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, and posed with fans and signed autographs before taking his place in the VIP box to enjoy the final matches of the Mallorca Championships.
The top ATP event has attracted many stars including former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker and Sir Richard Branson. Klopp had been expected all week and he didn´t disappoint his army of fans.
The ATP championships in Santa Ponsa also attracts thousands of people from across the globe. It is seen as an ideal tournament as a warm-up event on grass before the start of Wimbledon.
The former Liverpool manager has been building an “ecological family paradise” on the Spanish holiday island with his wife of almost 20 years, Ulla. He purchased the Mallorca home in June 2022 for €4million (£3.4m) from Swiss businessman and artist Rolf Knie and decided to completely rebuild the 5,000-square metre property. His nearby neighbours will include another ex-Liverpool boss, Brendan Rodgers, and his old Borussia Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski.
