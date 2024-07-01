Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, was spotted in the holiday destination Santa Ponsa in Spain.

Klopp joined hundreds of tennis fans yesterday (Sunday 30 June) at the ATP Mallorca Championships tennis tournament. He was spotted wearing a German national team replica shirt ahead of the team’s clash in the European Championships later that evening.

He owns a home nearby where he intends to spend a considerable amount of time as he enjoys his break from football management. Klopp arrived at the venue before lunch-time, according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, and posed with fans and signed autographs before taking his place in the VIP box to enjoy the final matches of the Mallorca Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, was spotted in the popular holiday destination Santa Ponsa in Spain. (Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top ATP event has attracted many stars including former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker and Sir Richard Branson. Klopp had been expected all week and he didn´t disappoint his army of fans.

The ATP championships in Santa Ponsa also attracts thousands of people from across the globe. It is seen as an ideal tournament as a warm-up event on grass before the start of Wimbledon.