As England continues to struggle at Euro 2024, speculation mounts over who might replace Gareth Southgate as head coach.

Despite Southgate's hefty paycheck and his past success, including leading England to the Euro 2020 final, the team's lukewarm performance in the current tournament has raised concerns.

Following Tuesday night’s uninspiring 0-0 draw with Slovenia, pressure on Southgate has intensified. This result, coupled with a 1-0 win over Serbia and another draw against Denmark, has been enough for England to top their group, but their lack of fluidity and attacking prowess has come under scrutiny.

Many believe that Southgate, 53, who has struggled to replicate the success of Euro 2020 since the penalty shootout loss to Italy, might be holding back a talented squad. Although England boasts promising young players including Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Mason Mount, the team’s output has fallen short.

Some have speculated that a more adventurous manager may bring out the best in the squad, letting them play a more expansive and aggressive style of football. Speculation is also rife about whether Southgate is the proper man to steer England ahead.

Therefore, questions about Southgate’s future in the national squad persists as England prepares for their last-16 match this Sunday. Here are the latest odds on who could take over if Southgate were to depart, according to Sky Bet.

1. Graham Potter (3/1) : Despite a challenging tenure at Chelsea, Potter is well-regarded for his previous work at Brighton, where he led the team to their highest-ever finish in the Premier League. His innovative approach and ability to develop teams could appeal to the FA​.

2. Eddie Howe (6/4): Currently managing Newcastle United, Howe has garnered praise for leading the team to the Champions League for the first time in two decades. His track record of improving teams and achieving significant milestones makes him a strong contender for the national team role.

3. Mauricio Pochettino (9/1): Known for his time at Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain, Pochettino has been open about his interest in the England job. His experience in managing top-tier clubs and familiarity with many England players make him a notable candidate.

4. Lee Carsley (10/1): The manager of England's Under-21 team, Carsley recently led them to victory in the European Under-21 Championship. His success at youth level and familiarity with the FA's structure might make him a logical choice to follow in Southgate's footsteps.

5. Pep Guardiola (10/1) : Guardiola has enjoyed tremendous success with clubs like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and currently Manchester City and his ability to develop young talent and his tactical acumen make him an attractive candidate for the England managerial role.

Pep Guardiola has been tipped to replace Gareth Southgate as the England manager | The FA via Getty Images

6. Jurgen Klopp (12/1): Klopp has established himself as one of the most influential managers in modern football. His tenure at Liverpool has been marked by significant achievements, including winning the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

7. Steven Gerrard (16/1): Gerrard's extensive experience as a player for the England national team, where he earned 114 caps and served as captain, provides him with a deep understanding of international football and the pressures associated with it.

8. Frank Lampard (20/1): The former Chelsea midfielder has been praised for his leadership qualities, and his experience in handling young talent but his lack of managerial record at the top level poses a challenge.

9. Steve Cooper (20/1): Cooper’s most notable achievement came with Nottingham Forest. When he took over in September 2021, Forest were at the bottom of the Championship but he managed to transform the team, leading them to a play-off victory and promotion to the Premier League in the 2021-2022 season.

