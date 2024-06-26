Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was hardly riveting, was it? But if anything came out of England’s draw with Slovenia it was the perfect excuse Gareth Southgate to unshackle the Three Lions.

Because despite lots of lumbering play, and joyless possession, Southgate’s side only seemed to really come alive when some exuberance was thrown into the mix - namely in the shape of Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer.

It did feel like England were marginally better against Slovenia than they were in their win over Serbia or their draw with Denmark, but that isn’t saying much. There was a better intensity and they actually created some opportunities - but again, the bar was pretty low.

However once Manchester United’s Mainoo came on at the break and Palmer, of Chelsea, took to the field it felt like they finally started to crank their way through the gears. Phil Foden had been their most likely attacking threat beforehand, and once all three got in on the action it seemed to open up the game in ways that haven’t seemed possible for large parts of England’s campaign in Germany so far.

The attacking talent is there, is clear for anyone to see, but it feels so often that this group of players are playing within themselves. They’re hard to beat because of how rigid they are, it’s something that has seen them concede so few chances at Euro 2024, but is also makes them a pretty hard watch. Nobody who isn’t an England fan was waiting in anticipation ahead of their group-deciding clash in Cologne were they?

Conor Gallagher came into midfield to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, but was almost exactly as effective - which wasn’t very much at all. It’s almost like this England side doesn’t need a double pivot. Mainoo came on and got them up the pitch, and they became so much more of a threat.

One excellent cutback from him would’ve found an attacking player in every other good team at the tournament - you’d have hoped to see Jude Bellingham meeting it. It came to nothing, but it was better than so much else that fans have been ‘treated’ to over the past three matches.

They got the job done, of course. Not only have they qualified for the knockouts, but have done so with two clean sheets, atop their group, and managed to avoid the likes of Germany, Spain and France - who they can now only face in the final... If they make it that far.

The chances of the doing that feel slim if something doesn’t change. And one alteration to the starting XI over three matches isn’t going to cut it. England’s manager will have seen how players came in and changed things at the RheinEnergieStadion, and they’ve now given him a decision that feels relatively easy to make. Whether he will or not remains to be seen.