Manchester United want Barcelona to pay £51m for winger as starlet 'ready' to start for England at Euro 2024
Euro 2024 is reaching the end of its group stage. England have now played out all their group games, with one win and two draws but what is happening back home at Old Trafford?
A Manchester United outcast has been linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer transfer window, meanwhile, a United youngster has claimed he is ‘ready’ to start for England.
Barcelona linked with move for Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho
Barcelona has been linked with a move for Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho, according to a report from Spanish outlet Sport. United will require £51 million for him to leave, but the Catalonian giants could seek a loan deal instead.
Sancho spent much of the 2023/24 season out on loan at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, after he fell out of favour with head coach Erik ten Hag. His future of at United seems limited - could Barcelona be his next destination?
Kobbie Mainoo ‘ready’ to start for England
England’s start in Euro 2024 has not been particularly inspiring thus far. Despite this, Kobbie Mainoo is remaining positive, saying he is ‘ready whenever’ to play for his country.
Speaking to England football’s official website, Mainoo said: “I love football, I love playing, so anybody who is on the bench wants to get on the pitch. They sat deep and they are a good side on the ball, but I feel like we have the quality to break these teams down. As the level gets higher in the next round, I feel like we can get to those levels.
“We’re ready whenever we’re called upon, like the rest of the lads are. We train hard and in the game when we get our chance, we try and impress so we can help the team as much as possible.”