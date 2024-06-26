Arsenal and Chelsea 'battling' for England international as Man City and Aston Villa 'eye' Everton goalkeeper
We are now just under two weeks into the ongoing summer transfer window and business is beginning to heat up in the Premier League. Who has been linked with a move today?
Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have locked horns in the transfer window and they have both been linked with a move for a player who is currently part of the England squad at Euro 2024. Meanwhile, Manchester City have reportedly registered an interest in an Everton goalkeeper.
Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea both interested in England and Crystal Palace ace Eberechi Eze
Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are all in the hunt for England international Eberechi Eze, according to a report from journalist Simon Phillips on his Substack blog.
While Eze has yet to make much of an impact for England at the Euros thus far, he was an integral cog in Crystal Palace’s machine. Last season, the former Queens Park Rangers man scored 11 goals and notched up four assists over the course of 27 Premier League appearances - he also notched up two assists in four domestic cup games.
Phillips wrote: “Arsenal are ‘seriously interested’ in signing Eze, and they are looking to move out players like Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson on to make room and get Eze in. However, sources also say that pretty much every top club in Europe is now looking at and considering Eze, including Chelsea and Liverpool.”
Manchester City looking at Everton goalkeeper Douglas Lukjanciks
Manchester City are looking to snap up Everton ‘wonderkid’ goalkeeper Douglas Lukjanciks in the summer transfer window, according to a recent report from FootballTransfers.
City aren’t the only club who are interested in a move for Lukjanciks - teams such as Leicester City and Aston Villa are also believed to be in the race. While Everton view the 16-year-old as a ‘future first-team goalkeeper’, they are in a position where they would benefit greatly from selling players, given their ongoing financial situation.