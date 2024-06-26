Eze playing for Crystal Palace. | Getty Images

Arsenal and Chelsea are both in the hunt for an England international in the summer transfer window.

We are now just under two weeks into the ongoing summer transfer window and business is beginning to heat up in the Premier League. Who has been linked with a move today?

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have locked horns in the transfer window and they have both been linked with a move for a player who is currently part of the England squad at Euro 2024. Meanwhile, Manchester City have reportedly registered an interest in an Everton goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea both interested in England and Crystal Palace ace Eberechi Eze

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are all in the hunt for England international Eberechi Eze, according to a report from journalist Simon Phillips on his Substack blog.

While Eze has yet to make much of an impact for England at the Euros thus far, he was an integral cog in Crystal Palace’s machine. Last season, the former Queens Park Rangers man scored 11 goals and notched up four assists over the course of 27 Premier League appearances - he also notched up two assists in four domestic cup games.

Phillips wrote: “Arsenal are ‘seriously interested’ in signing Eze, and they are looking to move out players like Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson on to make room and get Eze in. However, sources also say that pretty much every top club in Europe is now looking at and considering Eze, including Chelsea and Liverpool.”

Manchester City looking at Everton goalkeeper Douglas Lukjanciks

Manchester City are looking to snap up Everton ‘wonderkid’ goalkeeper Douglas Lukjanciks in the summer transfer window, according to a recent report from FootballTransfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad