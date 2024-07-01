Arsenal ace Declan Rice playing for England. | (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA)

A former Manchester City star ‘feels sorry’ for an Arsenal player in the England squad.

England overcame Slovakia in dramatic fashion last night, as Jude Bellingham spared the Three Lions’ blushes. Now that the dust has settled, let’s take a quick break from the international action as we round up all the biggest Arsenal rumours from today.

A popular pundit feels ‘sorry’ for an Arsenal player in the England team - additionally, the Gunners have received something of a blow, as it has emerged that they have ‘yet to make negotiation’ with one of their most coveted transfer targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Micah Richards ‘feels sorry’ for Declan Rice in England setup

England may have beaten Slovakia last night, but they still have plenty of questions to be answered. Many of them relate to midfield - Micah Richards says he feels ‘sorry’ Declan Rice, due to the inconsistency of his midfield partners.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Richards said: “I feel a little bit sorry for Declan Rice. You’re looking for relationships on the field. He’s played a couple of games with Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield, then [Conor] Gallagher, then Mainoo. It’s hard for him. Everyone’s saying, ‘we’ll have Rice and then we’ll have Bellingham’, but he needs that continuity to know what they want to do and how he wants to play.”

Arsenal ‘yet to make negotiation’ for transfer of Yohan Bakayoko

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for PSV’s Yohan Bakayoko - however, the Gunners have yet to enter formal discussions regarding a transfer for the player, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said: “I saw these links, but at the moment I have no confirmation anything is advanced or concrete at this stage between Arsenal and Bakayoko. He's been scouted by several clubs. He is, for sure, one of the most talented wingers available on the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad