The latest transfer news from across the Premier League.

Arsenal and Liverpool have been told they will have to play a waiting game in the race to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko.

The 21-year-old has captured the attention of a whole host of major clubs across Europe after scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch giants last season as they claimed the Eredivisie title for the first time since 2018. The former Anderlecht and Mechelen youth product has also broken into the Belgium senior setup over the last 18 months and his form at club level earned him a place in Domenico Tedesco’s squad for this summer’s Euro 2024 Finals.

Despite his impressive performances for PSV, Bakayoko has been limited to two substitute appearances in Belgium’s group stage campaign as they finished as runners-up in a group containing Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine to set up a last-16 meeting with France on Monday night.

Bakayoko was asked about his future in the pre-match press conference amid speculation Liverpool and Arsenal had lodged enquiries with PSV over the possibility of a securing the winger’s services during the summer transfer window. However, Bakayoko gave little away and insisted is not paying any attention to reports linking him with a move away from the Eredivisie champions and is solely focused on helping his country to success this summer.

As per HLN Sport, he said: "At the moment I mainly want to play in the European Championship, that's more important than a transfer at the moment. I want to do my best even more. But it was never said that I would leave PSV anyway. Many teams come to watch and talk, but I'm not thinking about that now.”

United plans hit by real blow

Manchester United’s attempts to bolster their defensive ranks are set to be delivered a major blow by Spanish giants Real Madrid.

With manager Erik ten Hag increasingly likely to pen an extended contract tying him down until the summer of 2027, the Old Trafford hierarchy are reportedly keen to strengthen the Dutchman’s squad with several major deals during the summer transfer window. The departure of Raphael Varane has already been confirmed and the France international is said to be closing in on a move to Serie A newcomers Como. Victor Lindelof’s future at Old Trafford has been the source of ongoing speculation with reports suggesting Jose Mourinho is keen to reunite with the Swede at Fenerbahce and United at yet to agree a new deal with veteran centre-back Jonny Evans.

