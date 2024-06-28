Jadon Sancho could be snapped up by one of Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester City. | Getty Images

Arsenal and two other Premier League giants have been ‘invited’ to make a move for a Manchester United player.

We are now 14 days into the 2024 summer transfer window. We’ve already seen some massive deals and rumours taking place - but what is happening around Arsenal today?

The Gunners, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been ‘invited’ to sign a Manchester United flop - meanwhile, one of Arsenal’s fringe players is set for a loan move away from the club.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City ‘invited’ to make transfer move for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are keen to offload Jadon Sancho, following a miserable run at Old Trafford - so much so that they’re said to have encouraged Premier League rivals such as Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea to make a swoop for the former Borussia Dortmund ace.

This is according to a recent report from TEAMtalk. Not only could Sancho move to a fellow club in England over the course of the summer transfer window, he may also do so for a ‘lowball’ price. United initially signed the player for a fee of £73 million.

Albert Sambi Lokonga set for loan move to Sevilla

A forgotten man at Arsenal, Albert Sambi Lokonga, could be set for yet another loan move away from the Emirates Stadium, as Sevilla are said to be interested in a move for the player.

However, there is a slight caveat. Arsenal would like the loan deal to become permanent at the end of the 2024/25 season, but Sevilla are not keen on this idea, as they only want Lokonga’s services for a single season.

