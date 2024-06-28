Arsenal, Chelsea & Man City 'invited' to sign Man Utd flop as Gunners midfielder set for loan
We are now 14 days into the 2024 summer transfer window. We’ve already seen some massive deals and rumours taking place - but what is happening around Arsenal today?
The Gunners, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been ‘invited’ to sign a Manchester United flop - meanwhile, one of Arsenal’s fringe players is set for a loan move away from the club.
Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City ‘invited’ to make transfer move for Jadon Sancho
Manchester United are keen to offload Jadon Sancho, following a miserable run at Old Trafford - so much so that they’re said to have encouraged Premier League rivals such as Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea to make a swoop for the former Borussia Dortmund ace.
This is according to a recent report from TEAMtalk. Not only could Sancho move to a fellow club in England over the course of the summer transfer window, he may also do so for a ‘lowball’ price. United initially signed the player for a fee of £73 million.
Albert Sambi Lokonga set for loan move to Sevilla
A forgotten man at Arsenal, Albert Sambi Lokonga, could be set for yet another loan move away from the Emirates Stadium, as Sevilla are said to be interested in a move for the player.
However, there is a slight caveat. Arsenal would like the loan deal to become permanent at the end of the 2024/25 season, but Sevilla are not keen on this idea, as they only want Lokonga’s services for a single season.
This is according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Spanish outlet PenaltyInfo, who wrote (roughly translated from Spanish): “The Seville club and the Belgian player Albert Sambi Lokonga have an agreement for the transfer. Now they are looking to reach an agreement with Arsenal who wants to include a mandatory purchase, while Sevilla wants it to be optional.”