Assistant referee Humberto Panjoj collapsed during Peru vs Canada. | Getty Images

A football referee collapsed on the pitch during the Copa America.

An ugly scene took place during the Copa America game between Peru and Canada on Tuesday, June 25 - Guatemalan assistant referee Humberto Panjoj collapsed on the pitch midway through the first half and required a stretcher to be removed from the field of play.

The official reason given for his collapse was dehydration. Temperatures at the game were high, being thought to be ‘well over’ 32 degree celsius. Additionally, Panjoj was also officiating in direct sunlight, giving him no opportunities to take a quick break in the shade.

Hanjoj has now been discharged from hospital, with his condition being described as ‘stable’. It is unclear if he will continue to officiate game at the tournament or if he will be sent home to recuperate.

After a brief pause, the game resumed as normal. Canada would go on to win the game by a score of 1-0, as LOSC Lille forward Jonathan David scored the only goal of the game in the 74th minute. It was a feisty, full-blooded encounter - Peru’s Miguel Araujo was sent off in the 59th minute and La Bicolor could have easily gone down to nine men on multiple occasions.

This is not the first occurrence of someone feeling the effects of dehydration during this year’s Copa America. Uruguay and Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was substituted at half time during La Celeste’s 3-1 win over Panama in their first game of the competition after he was unable to continue.