Thomas Partey could leave Arsenal in the summer transfer window. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are competing with Real Madrid for the signature of a La Liga star.

We are now beyond the group stage of Euro 2024 - every game in the competition will now be a knockout match. As the tournament takes a short break, let’s take a look at all the transfer rumours surrounding Arsenal today.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have joined Spanish giants Real Madrid in the race to sign a talented young goalkeeper from La Liga in the summer transfer window - meanwhile, one of the Gunners’ midfielders is reportedly attracting ‘interest’ from Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hostpur ‘compete’ with Real Madrid for Joan Garcia

Arsenal and bitter rivals Tottenham have a mutual transfer target as they have both been linked with a move for Espanyol’s Joan Garcia by a report from Spanish outlet AS. They aren’t alone, however, with Real Madrid also thought to be in the race.

Garcia has a release clause of just over £21m in his contract at Espanyol. If the Gunners want to finalise a deal for him, they will most likely need to activate this. He is considered to be one of the top young goalkeepers in Spain at the moment.

Thomas Partey has ‘interest’ from Saudi Arabia

Arsenal are ‘willing’ to allow midfield stalwart Thomas Partey to leave the club over the course of the ongoing summer transfer window and there is ‘interest’ in him from Saudi Arabia, according to a report from TEAMtalk.