A popular footballer commentator is set to lose his role during Euro 2024.

Football fans across the UK were dismayed to hear that long-serving commentator Clive Tyldesley will leave his role during the Euros after he was axed by ITV bosses.

He will commentate his last game for the network during the last 16 of the competition - after this, he will be ‘going home’. While Tyldesley described the call to axe him as a ‘shame’, he remained respectful - saying that he ‘has to accept it’.

Tyldesley first joined ITV’s commentary team in 1998, after stint with Granada Sport and the BBC. As well as ITV, he also works for CBS Sports and Rangers TV. Additionally, he has also provided commentary for video games in the FIFA series.

On the decision, Tyldesley said to Mail Online: “I’ve known for five to six weeks. The ITV football editor phoned me to tell me I would be going home after the last 16. I asked if there would be any other opportunities and he said that ITV would not be offering me another contract and so that will be it after 28 years.

“It’s a shame it’s coming to an end but it’s a matter of opinion and their opinion is that this is the right call. I don’t know why they think that. I’ve never fully understood but I have to accept it. I still think my work is strong enough to resonate with old and young.

“I don’t want to sound sanctimonious because we don’t save lives, we just shout names out. But this is the only job I ever wanted to do and so I take it very seriously.

