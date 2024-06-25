Ademola Lookman playing for Atalanta. | (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Liverpool are both said to be chasing an ex-Everton winger.

While Euro 2024 is certainly the hot topic at the moment, as England gear up to take on Slovenia in their final group game of the competition, transfer business in the Premier League is still rolling along

United are said to be seeking a deal for a highly-rated Serie A winger who has played for Everton in the past - however, bitter rivals Liverpool are also in the race. Meanwhile, the Toffees could do some business of their own - they’re said have a United defender in their sights.

Manchester United and Liverpool both want Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman

Manchester United and Liverpool are both seeking a deal for Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato. He has played in the Premier League before - from 2017 to 2019, he made 36 league appearances for Everton.

Lookman caught everyone’s eye for his sublime performance in the 2024 Europa League final. Atalanta squared off against Bundesliga champions Bayern Leverkusen, who they defeated by a score of 3-0 - Lookman scored all three goals.

Everton interested in Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Everton are said to be interested in a deal for Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to a recent report from HITC. While the Toffees’ interest in the player is apparent, there may be certain obstacles in the way - namely, their money trouble which have now plagued them and their transfer business for several years under the stewardship of Farhad Moshiri.