Man Utd and Arsenal 'lock horns' with Barcelona over Everton ace as Chelsea starlet set for exit
Euro 2024 is taking a brief hiatus, following the conclusion of the group stage. The last 16 will begin on Saturday, June 29 - but before that, let’s take a look at all the transfer rumours circulating around the Premier League today.
La Liga giants Barcelona have been tipped to ‘rival’ Manchester United and Arsenal for the signature of an Everton superstar - meanwhile, a young Chelsea ace could be set for move to newly promoted Ipswich Town in the summer transfer window.
Barcelona to ‘rival’ Manchester United and Arsenal for Everton’s Amadou Onana
Manchester United and Arsenal have both long been linked with a move for Everton and Belgium star Amadou Onana - however, they could be set to face stern competition from Barcelona, according to a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.
Thankfully, Barcelona have more than just Onana in their sights - they are also linked with a move for former Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino. Should they opt to bring the Real Sociedad man on board rather than Onana, it would likely rule the Catalonians out of the race for his signature.
Chelsea’s Omari Hutchinson ‘primed’ for transfer to Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town are set to make a splash upon their arrival in the Premier League - the Tractor Boys will reportedly ‘smash’ their existing transfer fee record to make a move for Chelsea prospect Omari Hutchinson, according to TEAMtalk.
To allow Hutchinson to leave Stamford Bridge, the Blues will require a fee of £25 million - however, some speculation suggests that they may be willing to part ways with the 20-year-old for a slightly lower amount of £22 million. He spent last season on loan at Portman Road, scoring ten goals and registering six assists over the course of 44 Championship appearances - as such, it is no surprise that Kieran McKenna wants to bring him on board permanently.