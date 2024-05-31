Jose Mourinho has joined a Turkish football club

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has joined Turkish outfit Fenerbahce.

One of the most decorated managers in football history, Mourinho has won two Champions Leagues, one Europa League and a slew of domestic league titles. Fenerbahce finished 2nd in the league last season - they will be hoping that the Portuguese head coach can provide the difference to elevate them above Galatasaray next season.

How long is Jose Mourinho likely to last at Fenerbahce?

Mourinho has never been known to stick around at a single club for very long. He tends to spend three years or less at any given club - he spent three years at Chelsea during both stints and also left United after two and a half seasons at Old Trafford.

Likewise, Fenerbahce have become something of a ‘sacking club’ in recent years - since 2020, the Yellow Canaries have had no less than seven managers, with several of them lasting just a few months. As such, it would be a surprise if Mourinho stays at Fenerbahce for a considerable amount of time.

Will he be reunited with any ex-players at clubs he has previously managed?

Perhaps the most notable player that Mourinho will be reunited with at Fenerbahce is Fred, who he coached at Manchester United. The Brazilian has been a modest success thus far at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, scoring three goals over the course of 24 league appearances.