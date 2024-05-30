Jack Wilshere: Ex-Arsenal and England star was '100% convinced' that 5-year-old daughter would die in surgery
Former Arsenal and England footballer Jack Wilshere has recently revealed that his five-year-old daughter was required to undergo major heart surgery.
His daughter, Siena, was found to have a hole in her heart - he noticed that she was frequently coughing as soon as her first birthday. Wilshere confessed that, while the surgery was taking place, he was ‘100% convinced’ she would not survive.
Speaking with the BBC, Wilshere said [via Mail Online]: “We're really proud of what she's been through and her journey. I was a footballer and I went through a lot of surgeries and I know how hard it is to recover and these are nothing compared to what she went through, as a five-year-old and just to bounce back the way she did - a lot of courage. I'm so proud of her.
“There are so many warriors out there and hopefully we can give parents support, we can get more research into it and really try and make a difference to the parents lives but also the children's.”
Wilshere’s wife, Andriani Michael, added: “I remember falling to the floor crying, I just couldn't believe the news, it was shocking. I just remember hearing her cry and I just burst into tears because I knew she was going to be okay, it was just the recovery.”
Wilshere spent the majority of his career playing for Arsenal at club level - while he was always recognised as a naturally-gifted footballer, he struggled with injuries and bouts of poor form. Ultimately, his injury woes would lead him to end his career at the relatively early age of 30.
The Stevenage-born midfielder spent a total of ten years with the Gunners, making 125 Premier League appearances and scoring seven goals - he also turned out for Bournemouth, West Ham United and Bolton Wanderers. On the international stage, he won 34 caps for England, scoring two goals for his country along the way.