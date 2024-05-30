Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s a look at some former footballers who have taken to Casa Amor in hit reality TV programme Love Island

Love Island 2024 is just around the corner - today, we’re going to take a look at former contestants in the show with connections to football. Do you think you could take on an XI of former Love Islanders?

The new season of Love Island is due to commence on Monday, June 3 on ITV1. As always, it will air at 9pm GMT - if you’d like to watch it on demand or can’t catch it live (shock horror) you can always catch up on ITVX.

Tom Clare

One of the only people on this list who is actually an active footballer, Tom Clare currently plays for Macclesfield as a striker. This is his second stint with the club - previously, he had scored 27 goals in 47 appearances for the club.

He was given permission to leave the Silkmen to partake in Love Island last year and has now returned to the club following the conclusion of the series. Now, however, he has just managed one goal in nine league games - have the goals dried up following his time in the Villa?

Gemma Owen

While not a former footballer, Gemma Owen’s connections to football could not be more apparent - she is the daughter of ex-Liverpool and Manchester United forward Michael Owen.

She took part in the eighth series of Love Island in 2022, finish in the second place overall behind Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Tommy Fury

Definitely the most tenuous inclusion on this list - Tommy Fury is much better known for his exploits as a professional boxer and his relation to former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury than he is for his efforts on a football pitch.

He has played football in the past, representing the Rest of the World team in Soccer Aid - his manful struggles whilst attempting to control the ball suggest that the beautiful game might not be for him.

Toby Aromolaran

Toby Aromolaran took part in the seventh series of Love Island - like Gemma Owen, he finished as a runner-up. Unlike Gemma Owen, however, he is also a legitimate athlete with plenty of experience in football.