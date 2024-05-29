‘The Masked Singer’ host Joel Dommett will swap evenings for mornings when he presents ‘Lorraine’. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.

Viewers are used to seeing Joel Dommett present ITV evening entertainment shows, but now they’ll see him host iconic morning show ‘Lorraine’.

TV presenter and comedian Joel Dommett will try his hand at being a daytime television host for the first time this week as he makes his debut on ‘Lorraine’.

‘The Masked Singer’ host will turn the iconic morning ITV TV show in to family affair as he will be introducing his wife Hannah and his mum Penny to viewers. Mum Penny is a garden designer and she’ll be tasked with showing viewers how to look after house plants this summer in a new segment called Perfect Plants with Penny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel and Hannah, who are parents to eight-month-old baby son Wilde, will be go-head-to head against each other in an aptly-named Masked Stylist challenge. Joel is no stranger to the ‘Lorriane’ studio as he has been a guest on the show previously - but now he’s going to get the chance to turn from interviewee to interviewee.

Joel, aged 38, who also fronted ‘The Masked Dancer’ told ‘The Mirror’: “I can’t believe I’m going on Lorraine for two days. I love being a guest and I’m so excited to be temporarily filling her wonderful shoes.” He added: “It’s the comfiest seat on telly by far so I can’t wait to sit on it for a full hour. Tune in for some wholesome morning niceness.”

Lorraine Kelly, who is taking a few days off, told the publication she was delighted to have Joel as her stand-in. “I’m so happy we can unmask Joel as the host of my show on Thursday and Friday of this week. He will be keeping my sofa warm for me whilst I’m away. This is a first for Joel and I know he’ll do a wonderful job. He’s one of the best in the business and I couldn’t be more pleased to be handing him the reins for a couple of days.”

Lorraine has recently announced that she is to become a grandma as her daughter Rosie Smith, aged 29, is expecting her own daughter, so it is likely that she is taking some time off to spend with her child ahead of the expansion of their family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is also not the first time Joel and Lorraine have featured on each other’s shows. In January she took part in his hit ITV Saturday night show as the character Owl. At the time he said: “This might be one of the best reveals we’ve ever had on the show.” Meanwhile, 64-year-old Lorraine said: ”I’ve loved being Owl, I’ve loved every single second, the show is so joyful.”

Joel and Hannah have been dating since 2016 and married in 2019. In April 2022, the couple started their podcast called "Never Have I Ever", in which they try out various meaningful activities. Activities featured on the podcast have included blood donation, puppy yoga, experiencing a sensory deprivation tank and open water swimming. Their son was born in September 2023, and Dommett announced his arrival with a post on his Instagram page.