Fredy Guarin: former Europa League winning footballer opens up on alcoholism struggles
Former acclaimed footballer Fredy Guarin has opened up on his struggles with alcoholism in a candid interview where he states he is ‘100% an alcoholic’.
Known for his ability to score spectacular goals from distance, Guarin played for teams such as Saint-Etienne, Porto and Inter Milan during his professional career. His best years came at Porto, with whom he won the Europa League trophy.
Speaking in an interview with Semana Magazine, Guarin said: "I am a 100% alcoholic and I admit it. I am an addict, on my way to recovery. At a point in my career I let myself become distracted, and I got hooked on drink. I made lots of mistakes and took wrong decisions.
"I hurt so many people, including family and friends. I've been immortalised on social media in ugly situations because of alcohol. I hit rock bottom in 2021 when I left [Colombian club] Millonarios, because my dependence on drink became serious. I lost my dignity and the respect of my children.
"I could no longer continue like this, and had to seek professional help. I have knocked at the gates of hell. I now know which is the right path and which is the wrong one. My two fears are death and ending up in prison. But without knowing it, I was living in a condemned cell.
"When I was drunk I did not know the risks I was taking. I have lost so many friends, but others have remained by my side. Now I know who my true friends are, those who want to see me back in good health.
"Falcao [ex-Manchester United and Chelsea], James Rodriguez [formerly of Everton], Ospina [ex-Arsenal keeper] and other national teammates were all there for me in tough times. Others disappeared without a word. They were not true friends."