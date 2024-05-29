Two Premier League clubs could be in the receieving end of a ‘record’ points deduction ahead of next season.

Leicester City and Everton could be in serious trouble ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season - the two Blue outfits could be hit with a ‘record’ points deduction for violating Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

According to a report from the Daily Telegraph, the Foxes could be docked anything in between six to 15 points ahead of next season. The current record for a points deduction is still held by Portsmouth, when they were hit with a penalty of nine points when they entered administration in 2010 - as such, anything over this amount would set a new record.

Last season, Everton were slapped with a ten-point deduction for PSR breaches - however, upon an appeal, this amount was reduced to just six points. Later in the season, they were docked another two points - in total, they had eight points taken away from them. Currently, it is unclear how many points they will be docked ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Toffees need to sell players as soon as they possibly can. As things stand, they can only lose a maximum of £15.9 million before June 30 - if they exceed this amount, they will be given yet another points deduction. It puts them in a position where it is very difficult to sign players - especially with their turbulent ownership problems.

Leicester finished top of the Championship table last season, securing their promotion back to England’s top division at the first time of asking. Despite this, not only are they facing a possible points penalty, they will also need to find a new head coach after Enzo Maresca left them to join Chelsea.