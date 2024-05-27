Southampton promoted to the Premier League after beating Leeds United at Wembley

Georginio Rutter

Southampton came out on top in London over Leeds United to book their promotion to the Premier League

Southampton have won promotion back to the Premier League after beating Leeds United 1-0 in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Striker Adam Armstrong scored the only goal of the game in the first-half to earn the Saints a narrow victory.

Russell Martin’s side found themselves on the back foot in the first 10 minutes but slowly grew into the game.

They took the lead when Armstrong beat Leeds’ off-side trap before slotting the ball home and the score remained that way until the interval.

The Whites started the second-half well but struggled to create many clear cut chances.

Substitute Dan James came the closest to scoring an equaliser for Daniel Farke’s men when he saw a volley crash off the bar.

They substituted their key man Crysencio Summerville after he endured a tough afternoon.

Nine minutes were added on at the end for them to save their season. However, they weren’t able to find the net and their fans have gone back up north disappointed.

Southampton were relegated from the top flight a year ago and have bounced back at the first time of asking. They can look forward to playing the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United once again in the next campaign.

Martin, who has managed MK Dons and Swansea City in the past, joined them last year and has achieved his aim.

