UK weather thunderstorms: Met Office extends thunderstorm and 'heavy rain' warning for several regions - see full list of locations
The Met Office has extended its weather warnings today (May 26) that cover most of the UK. Yellow warnings for both rain and thunderstorms have been issued for several regions which “may cause disruption is some places”.
A thunderstorm warning is in place from between 10am and 7pm for several regions. The Met Office warns: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to become organised into a band from southwest England to the south Midlands and parts of the Home Counties during late Sunday morning and into the afternoon.
“A few places may see 15-25mm of rain in 1-2 hours from several showers moving over the same area, with a chance of 30-40mm in one or two locations. Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.”
The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather alert for rain for locations across the UK warning that “20mm of rain” is expected to “fall in an hour”. The forecaster said: “Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during Sunday afternoon and evening. Rainfall accumulations will vary significantly across the warning area but where showers become organised, there is the possibility of 20 mm of rain falling in an hour. Following on from recent wet weather this will bring a risk of some flooding.” The rain weather warning is in place from 1pm until midnight tonight.
Listed below are the regions issued with a yellow thunderstorm warning today (May 26).
- South West England
- London and South East England
- East of England
- East Midlands
- North East England
- Central, Tayside and Fife
- Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian and Borders
- Highlands and Eilean Siar
- Grampian
Listed below are the regions issued with a yellow rain warning today (May 26).
- Central, Tayside and Fife
- Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian and Borders
- Strathclyde
For bank holiday Monday (May 27), the Met Office says scattered showers will be “less widespread” but will turn “turn heavy and thundery” which will not come as a delight to those trying to make the most of their Bank Holiday Monday. The forecaster said cloudier conditions will start in the north tomorrow followed by scattered showers with these generally less widespread than on Sunday, but still turning heavy and thundery at times, especially across Scotland.
