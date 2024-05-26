Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has extended its yellow weather alert thunderstorm warnings for several regions in the UK

The Met Office has extended its weather warnings today (May 26) that cover most of the UK. Yellow warnings for both rain and thunderstorms have been issued for several regions which “may cause disruption is some places”.

A thunderstorm warning is in place from between 10am and 7pm for several regions. The Met Office warns: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to become organised into a band from southwest England to the south Midlands and parts of the Home Counties during late Sunday morning and into the afternoon.

“A few places may see 15-25mm of rain in 1-2 hours from several showers moving over the same area, with a chance of 30-40mm in one or two locations. Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.”

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather alert for rain for locations across the UK warning that “20mm of rain” is expected to “fall in an hour”. The forecaster said: “Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during Sunday afternoon and evening. Rainfall accumulations will vary significantly across the warning area but where showers become organised, there is the possibility of 20 mm of rain falling in an hour. Following on from recent wet weather this will bring a risk of some flooding.” The rain weather warning is in place from 1pm until midnight tonight.

Listed below are the regions issued with a yellow thunderstorm warning today (May 26).

South West England

London and South East England

East of England

East Midlands

North East England

Central, Tayside and Fife

Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian and Borders

Highlands and Eilean Siar

Grampian

Listed below are the regions issued with a yellow rain warning today (May 26).

Central, Tayside and Fife

Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian and Borders

Strathclyde