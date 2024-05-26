Man City and West Ham duo outline future plans as Liverpool ace attracts interest

Kevin de Bruyne

The latest Premier League transfer headlines for Sunday, May 26th

The 2023/24 Premier League season is over and clubs up and down the country have the chance to bolster their squad over the next couple of months when the new transfer window opens.

Manchester City won the title but lost in the FA Cup final to rivals Manchester United at Wembley this weekend. Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa secured Champions League football, whilst Sheffield United, Luton Town and Burnley were relegated to the Championship. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours...

Latest on Man City star’s future

Kevin de Bruyne is expected to snub interest from Saudi Arabia this summer and stay at Manchester City for the next campaign. That’s according to The Mirror, who claim the Belgium international is happy at the Etihad Stadium.

The 32-year-old, who has played for Genk, Chelsea and Wolfsburg in the past, has been with his current club since joining them back in 2015. He has since made 382 appearances in all competitions and has scored 102 goals.

Liverpool winger wanted

Barcelona are admirers of Liverpool winger Luiz Diaz, as per a report by Spanish news outlet AS. The La Liga giants could try and tempt the Reds into cashing in on the Colombian ace ahead of next term.

The 27-year-old moved over to England in 2022 and has since chipped in with 24 goals in 98 matches. Arne Slot has been chosen as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement at Anfield.

West Ham man wants to stay

Jarrod Bowen has no plans to leave West Ham amid interest from Newcastle United. The Mirror claim the England man has no intention of cutting ties with the Hammers.