Eddie Howe is hoping to bolster his attacking options this summer, reports suggest.

The latest transfer news from the Premier League, including updates from Newcastle, Burnley, West Ham and more

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has reportedly reached a ‘verbal agreement’ to join Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich, according to reports from Sky Sports News.

The 33-time Bundesliga winners are searching for a replacement for Thomas Tuchel, whose departure was confirmed last week after 15 months at the Allianz Arena. Kompany has held positive talks with Bayern Munich, in a surprising move which comes just weeks after Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League with an underwhelming 24 points.

However, despite Burnley’s poor performance in the Premier League, Bayern feel Kompany is the best candidate for the job after his initial success with the Clarets in 2022/23 when he guided the team to the Championship title with 101 points.

Kompany’s attacking brand of football has been lauded by pundits despite Burnley’s lack of positive results and another bonus for the Bayern board is the fact that the 38-year-old already speaks fluent German, having played for Hamburger as a youngster.

The Belgian’s contract at Burnley runs until the summer of 2028 and reports from Sky Germany claim that the recently-relegated side will only part with their manager if a deal of £17m is reached between the two clubs. The Clarets could in turn use that money to invest in the first team squad as they aim to bounce back into the Premier League at the first attempt next term.

Newcastle United plot double move for pair with 97 Premier League goals

Newcastle United are determined to get back into the Champions League places next season after an injury-riddled campaign which saw the team drop to seventh in the league table.

Newcastle’s first choice team has proven it can compete with the very best in the division with notable wins against Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Tottenham and PSG all coming in the 2023/24 season.

However, many fans feel that squad depth is an issue and the Magpies have often struggled for points when their talisman Alexander Isak has been on the sidelines.

With that in mind, Telegraph Sport reporter Luke Edwards claims that Eddie Howe and his recruitment team have discussed the possibility of a double-swoop for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen.

Calvert-Lewin would offer Newcastle an aerial threat and a new dimension in their attack due to his physicality and hold-up play. He enjoyed an incredible run of form for the Toffees during Carlo Ancelotti’s reign as manager and hit an impressive 29 league goals between 2019 and 2021.

In recent times, the Sheffield born forward has struggled with injuries, though he showed signs of improvement last term with seven goals in 32. The 27-year-old could emerge as a younger alternative to another injury-hit striker in Callum Wilson, who has been linked with a move away from St James’ Park.

Meanwhile, Bowen has been on Newcastle’s radar since his move from Hull City in 2020. Steve Bruce tried to sign the attacker during his time at Newcastle, but claims he was unable to finance the deal under Mike Ashley.