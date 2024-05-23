Man City icon Bernardo Silva could be available this summer for £50m.

The latest transfer news from the Premier League, including major updates from Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

Premier League champions Manchester City are willing to sell club legend Bernardo Silva in the summer transfer window, according to reports from Football Insider.

The outlet’s transfer correspondent Peter O’Rourke claims that the Portuguese international has a new release clause in his contract which comes into effect in the summer which makes him available for £50m. Silva was a part of the title-winning AS Monaco team which also reached the semi-final of the Champions League in 2017.

He arrived at the Etihad that same summer and has since gone to establish himself as a Premier League great. In his first season in the North West he helped Manchester City win the league with a record-breaking points haul of 100 and has since added a further five league titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, a Club World Cup and crucially the club’s first ever Champions League title.

At 29-years of age, Silva has achieved almost everything there is to achieve in English football and after a record-breaking fourth consecutive title Football Insider believes that City may look to cash in on him as they welcome in a new generation of talent.

In the past the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho have both been move on and it appears that Silva may be the latest after the club’s FA Cup final. The outlet claims that PSG boss Luis Enrique is a ‘big fan’ of Silva and sees him as the ideal player to take the club to further success in Europe as they look to rebuild in the post Kylian Mbappe era.

Barcelona are also long-term admirers of the six-time Premier League winner and are hoping that he can once again form a formidable partnership with Gundogan in the midfield. Silva is under contract until 2026 and is set to play for Portugal at this summer’s European Championships in Germany.

Crystal Palace on verge of confirming potential Marc Guehi replacement as they reach £14m deal

Crystal Palace have agreed personal terms with promising defender Chadi Riad as Oliver Glasner closes in on his first summer signing at Selhurst Park.

The 20-year-old joined Betis from Barcelona last summer and made 30 appearances in 2023-24 as his side recorded an impressive seventh place finish.

The Standard claims that Palace are expected to wrap up a deal to make the left footed centre back their own in the coming days as Glasner aims to build on his side’s hugely successful end to the season.

Riad’s move to Palace is one which excites fans, but some are worried that it could signal an exit for England international Marc Guehi, who has interest from several elite English clubs including Manchester United and former club Chelsea.