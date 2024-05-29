Liverpool want to sign Thiago replacement as Man Utd and Man City battle for £60m Spanish international
New Liverpool boss Arne Slot is planning to replace Thiago with Europa League winning midfielder Ederson, according to reports from Italian outlet Tuttosport.
On 17 May , it was confirmed that Thiago would leave Liverpool after four injury-hit seasons at Anfield. The 46-time Spanish international played 68 league games in this period, scoring two goals. When fully fit, Thiago was regarded as a vital part of Jurgen Klopp’s team - notably earning a spot in the Team of the Season in 2021/22.
However, in recent seasons he has been hampered by injury issues and has often been a big miss in the team, who have struggled in that area in recent seasons.
Slot is keen to bolster Liverpool’s options with a tough-tackling central midfielder, who can in turn allow Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szbozslai to dictate the game in more advanced areas.
Tuttosport claims that despite links with Ederson’s compatriot Teun Koopmeiners, it is the Brazilian who is the club’s priority target. Ederson joined Atalanta in 2022 and has made 89 appearances for the Serie A outfit in two seasons whilst notably guiding them to the Coppa Italia final and a Europa League triumph; marking the club’s first ever European honour.
The 24-year-old is a defensive minded midfielder, who has also chipped in with six goals this season. Such form has earned him a place in Brazil’s Copa America squad, where he is line to make his senior debut.
English trio chase talented Spanish international
Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool have all entered the race to sign 33-time Spanish international Dani Olmo, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.
Olmo is a 26-year-old, who currently plays his football with Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig. He predominantly plays as a winger for the German outfit, but is also capable of playing in the central midfield role where he is renowned for his excellent ball control and creativity.
Last season he scored four goals and provided five assists in 21 appearances, while in the DFL Super-Cup final he fired in a hat-trick to help his side defeat Bayern Munich.
Olmo has won two DFB Pokal titles during his time at the Red Bull Arena and has been ever present for his country in both of their last two major tournaments. His current Spain record stands at eight goals in 33 caps as he helped his nation reach the semi-final of Euro 2020 and the round of 16 at the World Cup in 2022.
Olmo’s existing contract at RB Leipzig runs until the summer of 2027. This deal includes a release clause of £60m to prise him away from the Red Bull Arena.
