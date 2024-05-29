Acclaimed US Olympian Butch Johnson has died at the age of 68.

Former 1996 Olympic gold medallist and acclaimed Archery star Richard Andrew ‘Butch’ Johnson has suddenly died at the age of 68.

One of the most celebrated names in the history of Archery as a sport, Johnson made five appearances at the Olympics for the USA. He won a gold medal in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and received a bronze medal for his efforts in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. He was known for his recurve technique after he experimented with several different styles of shooting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was also highly successful in the Pan-American Games, winning gold in 1999 and 2007 - he also picked up a silver medal in the 1995 Mar del Plata iteration of the competition. Furthermore, Johnson also won a bronze medal in the World Archery Championships in 1999.

His last major tournament was the 2008 Olympics, but he still continued to compete at national and local levels in his hometown of Woodstock, Connecticut. In addition to this, Johnson also helped to support the Archery industry during his later years - he managed Hall’s Arrow, an indoor Archery range in his home state.

In the wake of Johnson’s death, World Archery secretary general Tom Dielen said: “Butch was an icon in the sport, matching a unique technique approach with elite success and unrivalled longevity as the USA Archery’s most-capped Olympian.

“His impact went beyond the shooting line to the many archers he coached and mentored. My condolences go to his wife, Teresa, his family and the archery community in the USA.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad