Marcus Rashford is planning to take a break from social media.

Manchester United and England ace Marcus Rashford has announced he will be taking an indefinite break from all social media platforms after what he described as a ‘difficult’ season. He says he plans to ‘rest and rest mentally’ during the hiatus - he also thanked the fans who supported him during this period in his life.

In a final post on his official X (formerly Twitter) page before taking a hiatus from social media, Rashford wrote: “It's time to come off Socials for a few weeks. I plan to rest and reset mentally after a challenging season individually and collectively. Thanks to the fans that stood by me through a difficult period. To the ones that didn’t just remember at United, we always stick together.”

The 2023/24 season was a difficult one for Rashford. All in all, he scored a total of seven goals and notched up two assists in 33 Premier League appearances.

These figures pale in comparison to the numbers he racked up during the 2022/23 season - in Erik ten Hag’s first season with the Red Devils, Rashford scored 17 Premier League goals and registered five assists along the way.

Not only has his poor form left him subject to scrutiny by United fans - he has also been left out of Gareth Southgate’s provisional England squad ahead of Euro 2024.

Additionally, he has also had problems off the pitch this season, as well as on it. Back in January, Rashford missed training at United after visiting nightclubs on two evenings prior - as a result, he was disciplined by the club for his actions.