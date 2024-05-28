Arsenal have been linked with an EFL wonderkid - meanwhile, Everton are targeting a Manchester City outcast.

The summer transfer window is due to open next month. As such, transfer rumours in the Premier League are abundant - let’s see what has been discussed today.

Arsenal are interested in an EFL wonderkid who recently failed to win promotion to England’s top division - meanwhile, Everton are looking at a loan deal for an experienced midfield player who is deemed surplus to requirements at Manchester City. But who is it?

Arsenal linked with Leeds United starlet Archie Gray

Archie Gray has been catching the eye of many top clubs since his debut - the third-generation star has swiftly become an established member of Leeds United’s first team. Now, according to HITC, he could be in Arsenal’s crosshairs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Leeds recently failed to gain promotion back to the Premier League after they were beaten 1-0 in the Championship playoff final by Southampton on Sunday afternoon. A slew of their top players could leave the club due to this - with Gray potentially being among them.

Everton targeting Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips

Everton could face another difficult Premier League season in 2024/25, with their ownership situation still up in the air. Their transfer budget is limited - due to this, according to BBC Sport, the Blues could explore a loan deal for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the summer window.