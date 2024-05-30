Rafiek Thomas: Jamaican footballer found dead after being gunned down in bed at Kingston home
Rafiek Thomas, 39, was gunned down at his home in the Denham Town area of Kingston on Tuesday, May 29. According to news outlet Jamaica Star, a second man was also shot and injured in the attack. He has since been taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Mr Thomas was described by the newspaper as a “prolific goalscorer” and a “popular” player for Jamaican third-flight team Boys’ Town Football Club in Kingston, which is said to have been the team which legendary reggae singer Bob Marley was a fan of. He had also had spells at team in the country’s top flight league, including Tivoli Gardens, Waterhouse and Harbour View Football Clubs.
Mr Thomas was said to have been riding high after his team win a match against the Jamaican Defence Force in the KSAFA Super League final when he was killed. His sister, Peter-Gay, told the Jamaican Star that the gunmen entered the house through a window and gunned the footballer down in his bed with “no fighting” being evident. She added that it appeared that the injured man pretended to be dead after the gunmen shot him.
Peter-Gay paid tribute to her brother, who also worked at petroleum refinery Petrojam, saying that she was “soft-spoken” and that despite his work outside of the sport, he had a huge passion for football. She said: “His entire life was about football.”
