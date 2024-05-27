PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray died on Saturday after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge

The parents of Grayson Murray have said the PGA Tour golfer took his own life, as they urged people to be “kind to one another” following the death of their son.

Murray died on Saturday morning at the age of 30 after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Challenge before the end of the second round. In January, Murray spoke about his battles with anxiety and depression and revealed he had sought treatment for alcoholism but had been sober for a number of months.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth would continue at the request of Murray’s parents.

In their own statement released on their behalf by the PGA Tour Eric and Terry Murray said: “We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare. We have so many questions that have no answers. But one.

“Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed.

“We would like to thank the PGA TOUR and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.

“Please respect our privacy as we work through this incredible tragedy, and please honour Grayson by being kind to one another. If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else. Thank you.”

Murray hailed from North Carolina and earned his PGA Tour card in 2017, he won his first tournament on the tour with victory at the Barbasol Championship in July 2017 with his latest win coming in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

World number one Scottie Scheffler led the tributes, with the Masters champion competing alongside Murray at the Charles Schwab Challenge over the weekend.

“Obviously, the news hasn’t really sunk in quite yet, but I’m thinking about his family and praying hard for all of them,” Scheffler said. “I can’t imagine how difficult of a time this is. I got to know Grayson a bit better over the last six months or so. There’s not really a way to put into words how sad and tragic it is, but I’m thinking about his family.”

Tour commissioner Monahan also paid tribute, as he said: “Over the last several years I spent a lot of time with him because I wanted to understand what we could do, in his opinion, to help everybody else out here. I’m devastated by Grayson’s loss. The conversations I had with him, particularly the last year, I learned an awful lot from him. He was very open and transparent with me.

“My conversations with Grayson in the area of mental health… we’re always challenging ourselves to make certain that we’re on the front edge of being able to provide the support that we can for everybody out here. These are some of the best athletes in the world. They think they’re, in many respects, invincible. One of the things I think back about Grayson’s openness is he taught us all a lesson on that front and that’s something I’ll never forget.”