It is all change at Fleetwood Town FC as they have confirmed that Jamie Pilley has completed a takeover of the club following EFL clearance. A detailed view of the Fleetwood Town dugout prior to the FA Youth Cup Third Round match between Fleetwood Town U18 and Liverpool FC U18 at Highbury Stadium on December 19, 2023 in Fleetwood, England. Picture: Getty Images

Jamie Pilley has taken over football club Fleetwood Town.

It is all change at Fleetwood Town FC as they have confirmed that Jamie Pilley has completed a takeover of the club following EFL clearance. According to Fleetwood Town FC’s website, “The Willows 96 Holdings Limited has purchased 98% of the shareholding in the Club. As the sole shareholder of The Willows 96 Holdings Limited, Jamie Pilley has become the ultimate beneficial owner of 98% of the Club. The Club Directors will be Jamie Pilley, Steven Curwood, Philip Brown, Peter Murphy and Will Watt.

“The EFL has now determined the proposed acquisition has satisfied all requirements under Rule 10 of the Owners’ and Directors’ Test, subject to several specific conditions being satisfied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This includes adherence to certain undisclosed financial requirements and the appointment of an Independent Director to Fleetwood Town’s Board – confirmed as the Chairman of the Club’s Community Trust, Peter Murphy.

“All at Fleetwood Town Football Club would like to place on record their overwhelming thanks to Andy Pilley for an incredible 20 years as owner of the club.”

Jamie Pilley also issued a statement following the news of his takeover of Fleetwood Town and said: "I’m delighted and honoured to have secured the long-term future of Fleetwood Town with today’s news that the takeover of the Club has now been completed.

"I’d like to thank all the people who have made this possible with incredible hard work over the past 13 months, and to the EFL for their assistance during the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While on the pitch last year was hugely disappointing as a supporter, the way the Club staff and supporters pulled together in adversity is something which everyone involved should be very proud of.

"I’d like to personally thank the CEO, Steve Curwood and all the Club’s staff for the tireless work they’ve put in to ensure the Club came through the difficult period to allow my takeover to take place.

"Fleetwood Town is in my blood and my aim is now to work as hard as I possibly can to continue the progress the Club has made in the last 20 years.

"Relegation to League Two offers an exciting opportunity for us to re-set and hopefully enjoy getting back to celebrating winning football matches. I’m fully behind Charlie Adam and his staff and the hard work starts now to start to build a team we can all be proud of. The performances at the end of the season give me real hope we can enjoy a successful season towards the top of the League Two table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We fully intend to build a squad which is capable of competing at the right end of League Two. We are lucky to have what I think is a really strong base of players and with some clever moves in the transfer market we aim to strengthen this further in the coming months.

"It’s been well documented how much my family have backed the Club financially in the past, and while I have committed to do so in the short term, my ultimate dream is to build a football club which is self-sufficient and sustainable in the future. We can do this by developing players from our Academy, trading well in the transfer market and by growing the fan base at Highbury Stadium.

"After what has been a time of uncertainty, I now call on the supporters and the whole of the town to rally behind your Club. Being one myself, I know how special the Cod Army are and hope together we can continue to be proud of Fleetwood Town Football Club.

"Finally, I’d like to pay tribute to the 20 year stint my father enjoyed as Owner and Chairman. The six promotions in ten years was a journey beyond everyone’s wildest dreams.