A Manchester City star could be the subject of a shock transfer exit in the summer window as Tottenham plan a major overhaul of their squad.

With the 2023/24 Premier League season now behind us, all eyes turn to the 2024 summer transfer window - which players are eyeing up a move elsewhere today?

A Manchester City and England star could complete a sensational transfer move in the summer - meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to make massive changes to their playing squad before the start of next season.

Jack Grealish ‘could’ leave Manchester City in the summer

Former Aston Villa CEO Keith Wyness seems to believe that Jack Grealish could leave Manchester City in the summer transfer window, stating that he thinks the England international has not ‘been played properly’ under Pep Guardiola. Despite this, he also mentions that he does not ‘see too much move in this City squad’.

Wyness, on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, said: “I’ve always felt that [Jack] Grealish, who I had at [Aston] Villa, hasn’t been played properly.

“That may be one question mark, whether Jack stays or not. We’ll have to wait and see but I can certainly see him leaving. I don’t see too much movement in this City squad.”

Tottenham looking to move slew of players on in the transfer window

After a strong start to the 2023/24 campaign, Tottenham’s campaign ultimately ended in disappointment. Now, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is keen to stamp his identity on the squad - to do so, the Australian is planning a major overhaul of his playing squad.

