Peter Collins dead: British record producer known for work with Rush & Bon Jovi dies at 73 after cancer battle
Collins reportedly died at his home in Nashville, Tennessee, after battling pancreatic cancer.
Collins' credits include Rush’s ‘Power Windows’, Bon Jovi’s ‘These Days’, Queensryche’s ‘Operation: Mindcrime’, Alice Cooper’s ‘Hey Stoopid’, Gary Moore’s ‘After the War’, Jewel‘s ‘Spirit’, Rick Astley‘s ‘Portrait’, and over 50 other albums.
Rush paid tribute to Collins with a post on their official Instagram account: “Peter Collins was our beloved producer for 4 albums. First on ‘Power Windows’ (‘85), then ‘Hold Your Fire’ (‘87), ‘Counterparts’ (‘93) and ‘Test For Echo’ (‘96). We loved seeing him in Nashville when we came through on tour. He had a mischievous, beaming smile and great sense of humour. He will be so missed…. RIP Mr. Big.”
Geddy Lee, Rush’s vocalist and bassist, also shared his tribute on Instagram: “So sad to hear of the passing of Peter Collins. A dear, dear friend and producer of 4 different Rush albums. During periods in the 80’s and 90’s we had some incredible musical adventures together, in various studios across the globe.
“He truly was our Mr. Big…with his ever present cigar and constant good humour. After hitting the record button, I can still hear him say ‘OK boys, from the topping … no stopping!’ We love ya B, rest in peace and thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”
In a 2004 interview with Journal On The Art Of Record Production, Collins discussed his motivation to become a record producer. He said: “I was a singer-songwriter in the sixties, in my teens, and I had a deal with Decca as an artist. I went in the studio and I realised in the course of making that album I wasn’t really interested in being an artist, I was interested in being in the studio and the actual process of making a record. That’s what totally captivated me.
“It wasn’t getting behind the microphone and feeding my songs into machines that was particularly of interest to me. It was the atmosphere in the studio, and the whole process of making records thrilled me. In those days, all the producers were very, very powerful people.
“They all smoked Cuban cigars. Everybody held them in great reverence. One of my first jobs in the business was as an assistant to the producers at the Decca studios in West Hampstead. I was able to see how they wielded power in the studio and that’s what I wanted to be.”
In a 2011 interview with Performing Songwriter, Collins explained: “I have a pretty good British pop sensibility. When I became a rock producer that was quite an asset because I was able to bring some pop elements to the music subversively, without the listener realising it.”
Regarding perfection in the studio, Collins shared: “Unless there’s a blemish on a track which the listener would find distracting … it should be left on there. What’s wrong with a track speeding up or slowing down? I love that because it’s natural.
“It’s really only in rock music where precision equals power, anyway. With bands like Rush and Queensryche, the tighter the music was, the more powerful it sounded, so I can see the merit in that for those genres. But, in general, no, I don’t aim for perfection. I just get good players, let them play and let it be human.”
Musician Mark Portnoy also wrote a moving tribute for his former colleague. He wrote on Instagram: “Sad to hear of the passing of legendary Producer Peter Collins. I had the honor of working with Peter making the first Flying Colors album back in 2011.
“He also Produced such classic albums as Rush’s Power Windows & Counterparts and Queensryche’s Operation: Mindcrime & Empire among so many others…He was an absolute pleasure to work with and gave us so many great memories and hilarious expressions & quotes that we still reference to this day…(that is his voice that kicks off the 1st FC album “standby studio and good luck”) #RIPPeterCollins”
