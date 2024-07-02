Tributes paid to British holidaymaker, dad-of-four, who collapsed and died on street in popular holiday destination Magaluf
He died on a street after becoming separated from a large group of fellow holidaymakers, it is believed. Michael Grant, 45, was found unresponsive near the resort town's famous Punta Bellena strip at around 4.30am on Monday (1 July).
The dad was staying at Sol Katmandu Park and Resort, when he decided to go into town. The physiotherapist from Waterford, Munster, Ireland, was staying with his wife Leanne, his four children and other Irish families at the hotel, and was drinking by the pool before venturing into town.
A security guard saw the man collapse in the road and called local police, who were unable to revive Mr Grant. He was pronounced dead shortly after.
The Daily Mail reported that his body was not recovered from the street for several hours after police launched an investigation into the shock incident. Locals have told the publication his family and the group with whom he stayed have been left distraught by the dad's passing.
The physiotherapist was a pillar of Waterford's sporting circles, having worked with St Joseph’s Football Club and Mount Sion GAA Club, and acted as the physio for local hurling teams. In a statement shared with Waterford-news.ie, St Joseph's AFC said that they were "shocked" at the passing of the dad, who they said was the "dearest club member and head child coach".
The statement added: "Michael was an integral part of our community, and his absence will be profoundly felt. He was not just a coach but a mentor and a friend to all the children and adult members at St Joseph’s.
