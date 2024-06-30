Man's body found floating in sea off popular tourist beach in the Costa del Sol holiday resort Benalmádena in Spain
The man’s body was found early on Saturday morning (29 June), according to information provided by the 112 Andalucía emergency service control centre. Operators were alerted at around 3.30am that there was the body of a person near the shore of the beach.
National Police, Local Police and an ambulance team were called, but were unable to save the life of the 75-year-old man. According to police sources, the body showed no signs of violence and death was possibly caused by drowning, but the results of the autopsy are pending.
Unconfirmed reports on social media claimed the body was found by local fisherman. The Olive Press reports that there are also claims that the victim was an Irish tourist, but this has not been confirmed by any official authority.
It comes as an investigation continues into the search of Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire. He went missing on Monday 17 June in Tenerife after attending a weekend rave with friends.
Since then, emergency services, mountain rescue teams, sniffer dogs, drones and helicopters have taken part in searches for Slater. On Sunday (30 June), a spokesperson for the Guardia Civil in Tenerife said the search operation for Slater had finished, but the case remained open.
