The body of a man was found on a beach in the Costa del Sol holiday resort of Benalmádena.

The man’s body was found early on Saturday morning (29 June), according to information provided by the 112 Andalucía emergency service control centre. Operators were alerted at around 3.30am that there was the body of a person near the shore of the beach.

National Police, Local Police and an ambulance team were called, but were unable to save the life of the 75-year-old man. According to police sources, the body showed no signs of violence and death was possibly caused by drowning, but the results of the autopsy are pending.

Unconfirmed reports on social media claimed the body was found by local fisherman. The Olive Press reports that there are also claims that the victim was an Irish tourist, but this has not been confirmed by any official authority.

