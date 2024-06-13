Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A tourist has died after being electrocuted in a hot tub at a holiday resort in Puerto Penasco

A tourist has died after being electrocuted in a hot tub in a private resort in Mexico - with his wife who was lounging with him also badly injured. The incident occurred on Tuesday (11 June) at around 10pm at the Sonoran Sea Resort in Puerto Penasco.

The 43-year-old American man, whom authorities only identified as Jorge G., of El Paso, Texas, was killed and Lizette Z. suffered life-threatening injuries, the General Prosecutor’s Office for the State of Sonora said, according to KTSM. Lizette Z. was taken to the US and is in critical condition, the station reported.

The wife had burns that appeared to indicate she suffered electric shock that might have been caused by faulty wiring, the General Prosecutor’s Office reportedly said. It added that a witness who knew the couple said she saw the pair in the outdoor hot tub, but neither was moving. When she tried to help the couple, she was shocked and was forced to call for help.