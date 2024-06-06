Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 45-year-old tourist has died after falling from a wall in front of the Palma Cathedral in Spain

A 45-year-old German tourist has died after falling from the wall in front of Palma Cathedral in Spain. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning (5 June) at around 4am.

Members of a film crew who were nearby witnessed what happened and called the emergency services. Medics were unable to save his life and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 45-year-old tourist has died after falling from a wall in front of the Palma Cathedral in Spain. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, the police found his wallet and laptop not far from the incident. The homicide squad is in charge of the investigation however there is apparently no suspicion of foul play.