Mallorca Palma: Tourist, 45, dies after falling from wall in front of Palma Cathedral in Spain
A 45-year-old German tourist has died after falling from the wall in front of Palma Cathedral in Spain. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning (5 June) at around 4am.
Members of a film crew who were nearby witnessed what happened and called the emergency services. Medics were unable to save his life and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, the police found his wallet and laptop not far from the incident. The homicide squad is in charge of the investigation however there is apparently no suspicion of foul play.
The Cathedral of Santa Maria of Palma, more commonly referred to as La Seu, is a Gothic Roman Catholic cathedral located in the heart of Palma, Mallorca, Spain. It is next to the sea and is a magnificent 14th century cathedral.
