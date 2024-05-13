Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A tourist has died after plunging off a cliff at Hong Kong’s landmark Lion Rock. The incident occurred on Sunday (12 May) with police alerted to the incident at around noon.

Authorities were told the man, 37, was unconscious. A government Flying Service helicopter airlifted the man to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital but he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was a tourist from mainland China and who has not been named. He was said to be part of a group of about a dozen friends who started out on a hike on the city landmark in Kowloon at about 10am. Authorities have warned that Lion Rock is one of the most dangerous hiking spots in the city after a string of fatal accidents.

A middle-aged man fell from a 50-metre cliff last August after he lost his footing. His body was not found until two hours later.