Hong Kong Lion Rock: Tourist, 37, plunges to death after falling off cliff at popular hiking landmark Lion Rock
and live on Freeview channel 276
A tourist has died after plunging off a cliff at Hong Kong’s landmark Lion Rock. The incident occurred on Sunday (12 May) with police alerted to the incident at around noon.
Authorities were told the man, 37, was unconscious. A government Flying Service helicopter airlifted the man to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital but he was later pronounced dead.
The victim was a tourist from mainland China and who has not been named. He was said to be part of a group of about a dozen friends who started out on a hike on the city landmark in Kowloon at about 10am. Authorities have warned that Lion Rock is one of the most dangerous hiking spots in the city after a string of fatal accidents.
A middle-aged man fell from a 50-metre cliff last August after he lost his footing. His body was not found until two hours later.
The Lion Rock hike in Hong Kong is one of the most popular trails in the region with an epic viewpoint over Kowloon all the way to Hong Kong Central. Many tourists climb the lion-head shaped rock at the summit as it is the perfect spot to watch the sunset over the city from the forest. The total duration for the hike is around two to three hours depending on how long tourists spend at the summit, and it is known for being quite steep.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.