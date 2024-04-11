Georgia tourist attractions: Woman, 29, plunged 170ft to her death while taking a selfie from popular clifftop viewing platform
A tourist plunged 170ft to her death while taking a selfie from a popular clifftop viewing platform in Georgia. Inessa Polenko, 39, fell from the panoramic Gagry viewing point in Abkhazia which overlooks the Black Sea.
Ms Polenko was a keen Instagrammer with 9,000 followers, regularly posting selfies from around the world. She climbed over a barrier then stumbled and fell onto a beach below, according to eyewitnesses.
According to The Sun, tragic footage showed the Russian woman's body on the beach below the picture spot. The popular beautician worked with clients mainly in Moscow and major Russian resort Sochi, where she lived.
She had previously shared pictures on her Instagram from her trips to Dubai, Egypt and Russian-occupied Crimea.
Her funeral was due to be held yesterday (Wednesday 10 April) in Sochi, a city in Russia. An investigation is underway into the circumstances of her death.
New research suggests taking selfies in similar cases may pose a "public health problem". An Australian study found almost 400 injuries and deaths had been reported around the globe as a result of selfies since 2008.
The victims most often were young women in their early 20s, usually on holiday. In most cases they would fall or drown while taking a photo.
