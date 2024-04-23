Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A British tourist has died after falling from his hotel balcony while on holiday with his girlfriend in Turkey. The man, 21, reportedly fell from his fifth-floor hotel room in the tourist hotspot of Antalya.

He was on holiday with his 33-year-old girlfriend. Police and medics rushed to the scene in the district of Alanya where the seriously injured tourist was taken to hospital.

He later died of his injuries despite doctors' best efforts to save his life, according to reports. Following the incident, the man's girlfriend is said to have been taken to a police station before later being released.

There are currently no further details from Turkish media regarding the incident. A fundraiser has been set up to help the family of the young man bring him back to the UK.

The family has set up a GoFundMe which has raised more than £4,000. The fundraiser names the victim as Antony Maxwell and shares that his mother Jade Maxwell received “a heart breaking phone call informing her, that her beautiful boy had tragically been killed whilst on holiday in Turkey” on 18 April.

The fundraiser reads: “For any mother this news is unbearable, but for this family, she has to stay strong for his two younger siblings and grieve her son who is currently still in a foreign country. I am setting up a go fund me account to help bring Tony home. We have spent today organising this and an appointment has been made for Monday to start the process of getting him back.

“The family are awaiting a total price of how much bringing Tony home will cost but is estimated to be between 3,000 and 6,000. Tony was a credit to his family at 21 he was the best big brother to his siblings he was the friend that made everyone laugh, and the most politest young man I have encountered.”

It adds: “No mother should ever have to say goodbye to there child, if you can give anything to help bring this remarkable young man home to his family where he belongs we would be all be greatful.” A Foreign Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Turkey.”