Marmaris Turkey: British tourist dies from heart attack moments after jumping into sea from sightseeing boat as friends drastically try to help
and live on Freeview channel 276
A British tourist has died from a heart attack moments after he jumped into the sea on a sightseeing boat trip. The 73-year-old man was with a group of friends in Marmaris, Turkey when he went to cool off in the water on Tuesday (16 April).
He was unable to get back on board as his horrified friends watched as he struggled. Those on the boat quickly called the emergency services as they frantically tried all they could to help him.
The man was pulled from the water by a team of coastguards, police and divers in two separate boats. He was rushed to shore where paramedics drastically tried to revive him but he was declared dead on the beach.
His body was transported to the local Marmaris State Hospital morgue. The forensic medicine institution is now looking into the shock death to determine exactly what caused his heart attack.
Medics believe he could have suffered cold water shock when he entered the water. The water in the Red Sea is typically much colder at this time of year.
The shock can occur when a person faces a rapid drop in temperature as their blood vessels close up and increase blood pressure. An Foreign Office spokesperson told The Sun: “We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.