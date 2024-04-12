Holidays Menorca: British tourist, 70, drowns in front of his wife on holiday after getting into difficulty swimming in sea
A British tourist, 70, has drowned during a holiday with his wife in Menorca, Spain. The 70-year-old man was taking a dip at Son Bou beach, the island's longest on its south coast, when the tragic incident unfolded.
Other beachgoers spotted him in difficulties and raced into the water to try to assist him while others rang 999. Local reports said the unnamed tourist's wife had been with him at the time but stayed on the shoreline while he went into the sea. They are understood to have travelled to Menorca to celebrate his birthday.
Emergency medical responders spent more than half an hour trying to revive him when they reached the scene but were unable to save him. The man and his wife were reportedly staying at a property on a residential estate in Sant Lluis a short drive from the beach where the tragedy occurred.
The incident occurred around 5pm on Monday (8 April) but the man's nationality has only just been made public. Local reports said a post-mortem had confirmed drowning as the cause of death.
Son Bou beach is around two miles long and is a reference on the island because of its clean and crystalline waters and white sand. The incident comes as it has been reported that a 53-year-old tourist died in Tenerife on Wednesday (April 10) while taking a selfie. Tenerife officials have issued a warning to tourists to not to risk their lives for the ‘perfect’ holiday photo after the tourist died falling into the sea while he was trying to take a picture.
A huge rescue operation was quickly launched which included a helicopter, ambulances, SUC medical personnel, as well as Maritime Rescue boats and agents from the Local Police, National Police, Guardia Civil, and the Fire Brigade. The Czech national was rescued by a helicopter which dragged him out of the sea.
The emergency crew on the helicopter performed valiant CPR during the flight to a hospital to try to save his life. Tragically, the man showed no signs of recovery and the medical team at La Guancha health centre was forced to confirm his death.
