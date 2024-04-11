Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UK holidaymakers have been issued a Spain travel warning over a surge of “chain thefts of WhatsApp accounts”. Spain's National Institute of Cybersecurity (Incibe) is urging holidaymakers to be vigilant.

Sur in English reports that the warning from the authorities comes after a man contacted authorities concerned after he had lost access to his account. According to his testimony, he received a message one day from his son telling him he had had a problem with his WhatsApp account and that he was going to send him a code by SMS which he needed him to provide.

After receiving the code, the man sent it to his son via WhatsApp, immediately and without thinking, so he could resolve the alleged incident. Within minutes, it was himself who lost access to his account.

Authorities in Spain have issued a travel warning to UK holidaymakers over a surge of “chain thefts of WhatsApp accounts”. (Photo: Getty Images)

He tried to activate it again, was able to insert the first code requested, but was subsequently asked for a second verification code that never arrived on his phone. He then phoned his son for help and discovered that the same thing had happened to him, so it was not his son who had asked for the code.

The man had been a victim of a "chain" account theft. The next day, one of his contacts received a message from his account asking him for money because he was in financial trouble.

Incibe has issued guidance to prevent UK holidaymakers falling prey to the scam. It gives a series of guidelines for possible similar cases.

The first thing to do is to try to activate the account again. If this cannot be done, it is likely because it has been stolen by cybercriminals who have set up the double authentication factor to prevent anyone from recovering it.

If this is the case, and if the account cannot be recovered, Incibe advises that any contacts should be notified of what has happened, since as it is a fraud that occurs in a chain, they could be affected. In addition, you should contact WhatsApp support via email at [email protected] and let them know what has happened.