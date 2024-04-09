Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UK tourists heading to Spain for their holidays have been warned about a common street scam to “avoid like the plague”. A British expat shared the advice on Reddit warning tourists to be extra vigilant when wandering around the streets and markets

The local warned: "Avoid like the plague anyone trying to hand you flowers, bunches of rosemary or hell-bent on reading your palm. Don't even acknowledge their presence."

The local issued the warning after another user on the platform asked: "Just wondering if there are any culture shocks and social norms/socially acceptable things to be aware of for a Canadian couple travelling to Spain (travelling to Europe) for the first time? Things like hotels (if the procedure is different - someone told me that towels are not provided? ), tipping culture at restaurants, friendly or rude locals (maybe tired of tourists? ), scam artists! Anything would help."

Other locals were also quick to share their advice. One user wrote: "I went to Madrid around 2008. At a bar we ordered a few drinks and hung out for a while, then asked for the check. The server then brought the check (and either before or after we paid-- sorry it's been a long as time I don't remember exactly) and another round."

"The first time this happened we freaked out because we thought we somehow accidentally ordered more instead of asking for the check. We were like no no sorry and the guy was like no it's ok it's free. Turns out this is pretty common and they just give you an extra on the house. This happened to us a bunch of times and after the first time we knew what to expect."

The warning comes as the UK Foreign Office has told holidaymakers that they may be required to bring two extra documents alongside their passport in order to visit the country. This includes a valid return or onward ticket, such as the return leg of a plane ticket, and potentially proof of where they're staying such as a hotel booking receipt or an address if they're visiting a second home or friends or family. They can show a paper copy of their booking or an email on their phone.

