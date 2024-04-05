Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular beach in Spain has been closed after wet wipes clogged the sewage system causing a sewage spill. Improper disposal of wet wipes led to the blockage of two sewage pumps at a nearby treatment plant.

It caused the precautionary closure of Amador Beach in El Campello, on Spain's Costa Blanca, to prevent any contamination of the sea. The closure is expected to last until at least Friday (5 April).

Efforts to address the issue involved clearing the area of contaminated water and repairing the damaged pumps. It is the second incident of sewage system blockage in recent weeks, highlighting the recurring problem caused by improper waste disposal.

Local authorities have stressed the importance of not flushing items like wipes down toilets. Responsible waste management is crucial to protecting coastal environments and ensuring the safety of recreational areas for residents and visitors.

Amador Beach on Spain’s Costa Blanca has been closed after wet wipes clogged the sewer networks causing a sewage spill. (Photo: Getty Images)

El Campello council said: "It is impossible to know which homes are dumping such materials."One holidaymaker responded to the warning saying: "These things are a menace and should be banned, not just in Spain, but here too."