Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The emergency measures include pools being closed and beach showers being switched off in a bid to save water. Over the Easter holidays there have been large signs in English warning tourists: "Drought alert. During your stay, save water".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BirminghamLive reports that farmers are warning that the situation is “critical” as crops aren’t growing. A local from Seville shared: "It's the first time our well has gone dry in over 13 years. We are having to completely redesign our garden to make it more drought resilient. We've changed our vegetable garden to a fruit orchard, and we recycle the greywater from the washing machines by filtering it through three ponds."

UK holidaymakers have been issued a Spain holiday warning as popular tourist hotspots face “worst drought in 200 years”. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

David Mascort, the regional government’s environmental chief, has urged people not to panic about their holidays. He explained: "The message from Catalonia’s tourism agency and business department to campsites and hotels is one of calm: (People) can enjoy their holidays here as usual."

It comes as residents In the Canary Islands have been demanding a tourism tax and stricter restrictions for visitors. The residents warn that the hotspots could be on the brink of collapse.