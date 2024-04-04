Spain holiday warning: UK holidaymakers issued travel warning as country faces 'worst drought in 200 years' in tourist hotspots
and live on Freeview channel 276
UK holidaymakers heading to Spain have been issued a travel warning as the country faces one of its worst droughts in 200 years. The drought is affecting popular holiday hotspots in the area of Catalonia including Barcelona, and emergency rules have been put in place.
The emergency measures include pools being closed and beach showers being switched off in a bid to save water. Over the Easter holidays there have been large signs in English warning tourists: "Drought alert. During your stay, save water".
BirminghamLive reports that farmers are warning that the situation is “critical” as crops aren’t growing. A local from Seville shared: "It's the first time our well has gone dry in over 13 years. We are having to completely redesign our garden to make it more drought resilient. We've changed our vegetable garden to a fruit orchard, and we recycle the greywater from the washing machines by filtering it through three ponds."
David Mascort, the regional government’s environmental chief, has urged people not to panic about their holidays. He explained: "The message from Catalonia’s tourism agency and business department to campsites and hotels is one of calm: (People) can enjoy their holidays here as usual."
It comes as residents In the Canary Islands have been demanding a tourism tax and stricter restrictions for visitors. The residents warn that the hotspots could be on the brink of collapse.
In Palm-Mar, a small town on the southern side of Tenerife, residents and visitors woke up to messages graffitied on walls including “Tourists go home”, “My misery your paradise”, and “Average salary in Canary Islands is 1,200”. Protest rallies will be held simultaneously in Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, and La Palma on 20 April. Protests are planned in the popular Spanish resorts over the influx of Britons.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.