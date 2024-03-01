Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UK holidaymakers heading to Spain have been issued a travel warning as tourists face bathroom meters for water use. Tourists staying in hotels across the Costa del Sol face having water meters installed near their bathrooms as Spain's severe drought continues.

A spokesman from the Minister of Tourism, Arturo Berna said: "We are sensitive to the drought situation that Andalusia is experiencing and we are analysing the implementation of some measure that affects the rational and efficient use of water. Any measure that is put in place in operation will necessarily have the consensus of the sector."

The Andalusian government is currently negotiating with hotels to install meters in rooms to save water and is also studying the filling of swimming pools with seawater. Spain’s severe drought has prompted authorities in Catalonia to bring in emergency measures to preserve the dwindling reserves. Reservoir levels have fallen to 15.8 per cent of normal levels.

Whilst tourism is highly valued across the region's hotspots including Malaga, Marbella, Torremolinos and Rhonda, officials believe holidaymakers who want to use more water in their hotels rooms should pay more. The Andalusian government says the average guest uses 350 litres of water per day, more than double of a resident at 112 litres.

The bathroom meters would be installed in strategic places, such as access to the bathrooms, and the placement and implementation of the device would be paid for by the hotel. Reception would be responsible for the bills. According to El Correo de Andalucia, this measure will be mandatory when the government declares by decree the emergency situation due to the drought.