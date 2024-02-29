Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UK holidaymakers have been issued a Tenerife travel warning due to new water restrictions amid a drought on the island. Authorities in Tenerife are likely to approve the declaration of a water emergency for the island in its upcoming parliamentary session which is taking place tomorrow (Friday 1 March).

The local government is planning special campaigns to make visitors aware of the need to save water. Rosa Davila, the president of the Tenerife government, has said that it's been one of the driest winters in recent history for the island and believes all political parties will support the move, saying that the people of Tenerife don't see any ideological differences in this matter.

The severe drought has forced the local government to act now to ensure there's enough water for the dry summer months. The Examiner Live reports that on 1 February the reservoirs were only 34.6% full, compared to 52% at the same time last year. Experts say that the island is facing months or possibly years of critical water scarcity.

Despite being one of the greener Canary Islands, Tenerife has suffered a critical lack of rain in what should be its wetter winter months. This January recorded average temperatures of 20.9C made it the hottest on the island for 60 years.

Cabildo President Davila said: "We are facing one of the driest winters in recent history, and ensuring water for both citizens and agriculture is a crucial matter that transcends political affiliations. Tenerife residents do not see ideological differences in this, and it would be incomprehensible if political groups did."