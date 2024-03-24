Spain travel warning to UK holidaymakers over strict drinking rules

UK holidaymakers booking a trip to Spain this summer will need to be aware of existing rules surrounding all-inclusive drinks at certain resorts. Popular tourist destinations in the Mediterranean country have imposed restrictions on the number of all-inclusive alcoholic drinks visitors can consume in a day.

While most parts of Spain do not impose such limits, specific resorts in the Balearic Islands have introduced a strict policy allowing guests a maximum of six alcoholic drinks per day. The affected areas include El Arenal, Playa de Palma, and Magaluf in Majorca, as well as San Antonio in Ibiza.

Under these regulations, visitors can still enjoy up to three alcoholic beverages with their lunchtime meal and three with their evening meal, with the option to purchase additional drinks at their own expense.

These measures were implemented by local authorities to address concerns regarding excessive drinking in 'party' hotspots, often leading to disturbances and public safety issues. The new rules also prohibit cheap 'happy hour' promotions, party boats, and organised bar crawls that encourage heavy alcohol consumption.

These restrictions primarily apply to areas attended by younger crowds seeking lively nightlife experiences. Other parts of the Balearic Islands for families, couples, and friends will remain unaffected by these limitations.

Henry Sunley, managing director at Travel Republic, has also advised tourists to be aware of recent restrictions on pub and restaurant terraces in Alicante, where closure is mandated by midnight for nine months of the year, with extended curfews during peak tourist season.

"If you plan on visiting between June 15 and September 30, curfews are extended to 1am between Sunday and Thursday and 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, Sunley said. "This makes all-inclusive holidays ever more appealing to holidaymakers as they don’t have to venture outside of their hotel for food, drinks or entertainment."